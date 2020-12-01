LITTLE MIX Star’s Footballer Boyfriend Holds Illegal Lockdown Poker Party in their £5million Home



Footballer, Andre Gray, has been exposed by a popular UK newspaper, for staging an illegal poker party last Saturday, November 26, with six of his mates, in the £5million Surrey mansion that he shares with his Little Mix fiancé Leigh-Anne-Pinnock.

Gray’s fiancé was away with the girl band, so the £50,000-a-week Watford FC striker decided to invite his six friends around for a gambling session, which contravenes the current government coronavirus rules about people from households mixing.

A source commented on the incident, “He was well aware that you’re not allowed friends round for a social in light of what’s going on, but he did it anyway. Leigh-Anne was away working with Little Mix so he thought it would be a good idea to get the boys round for a gambling session. It stinks of arrogance when you think of what the rest of the country is having to go through”.

Incredibly, this is Gray’s second time being found guilty of flouting coronavirus rules, having been caught out in June for holding a birthday party in his home, which led to manager Nigel Pearson axing him from the Watford squad, to avoid any potential coronavirus spread among teammates, something which for sure is again imminent this time around, with Gray stating, “On Saturday evening I hosted a small gathering at my home. In hindsight, it was incredibly naïve to do so and is deeply regrettable. I would like to wholeheartedly apologise”.

