Incriminating Leaked Docs From Inside China Prove Country LIED About COVID To Protect its Image.

CHINA lied to the world about the killer coronavirus and hid its true infection rate to ‘protect’ its image, damning leaked files reveal. The explosive secret data also shows a large and previously undisclosed flu outbreak in Hubei province -which was where the pandemic’s initial epicentre of Wuhan is located.

A series of revelations in 117 pages of internal documents from the Hubei Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, obtained by CNN, shows how the Chinese Communist Party withheld vital information as the world grappled to contain the rapidly spreading virus.

On 10 February, China publicly reported 2,478 new confirmed cases while privately reporting 5,918 new cases – a 139 per cent difference. On 17 February, China publicly reported new deaths in Hubei province, where the pandemic is believed to have originated in Wuhan, at 93 while privately reporting 196 – a difference of more than double.

As recently as March near the peak of the pandemic, Chinese authorities took an average of 23.3 days – more than three weeks – from the onset of symptoms to positively diagnose confirmed cases of Covid-19. An audit of testing kits found they were ineffective at detecting Covid-19, while lack of personal protective equipment forced health officials to make the virus inactive before testing.

China infamously delayed releasing coronavirus information, frustrating WHO throughout the pandemic which has so far resulted in nearly 1.5million deaths- the cover-up is now laid bare in the secret files that were passed on by a concerned whistleblower. At the time of writing there has been no response from world leaders.

