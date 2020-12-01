Iconic Marbella Arch receives spring clean in December

THERE may only be one left, but Marbella Council has decided that it is time to do some work on the iconic Marbella Arch and this has now started and is likely to take about a week to complete with some inevitable disruption to traffic.

Councillor for Works, Diego López, said that the work is being undertaken to not only ensure that this important City landmark looks good but to preserve the stability of the structure to guarantee the safety of drivers who travel daily through one of the main accesses to Marbella.

The work will be undertaken using articulated lifting platforms and ladders, will focus on cleaning the entire arch surface by using high-pressure cleaners with pressurised water and fungicides.

Subsequent to that, a protective treatment with water-repellent chemicals will be applied to prevent future changes in colour and oxidation and the joints of each of the plates will be reviewed and sealed, as will any cracks.

