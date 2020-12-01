HOLLYWOOD Actress Jennifer Lawrence’s Family Ranch Burns To The Ground in a Massive Fire

It is reported that a massive blaze, on Friday, November 27, burned down the family ranch of Hollywood actress, Jennifer Lawrence, called, Camp Hi-Ho, in Simpsonville, Kentucky, which is used as a camp for kids’ activities.

Luckily, there were no casualties, and Jennifer is yet to make any public comment about the fire, but Blaine Lawrence, Jennifer’s brother, who is the owner and director of the Camp Hi-Ho ranch, posted on his Facebook page, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night, in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls. Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes”.

He continued, “We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us. God’s goodness and protection are evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead. We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer.”

