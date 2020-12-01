THE Pasaje Begoña in Torremolinos has been declared a Place of Tourist Interest in Andalucia by the Junta de Andalucia which has been welcomed by the Torremolinos Council and the Pasaje Begoña Association.

Revealing the news on December 1, Aida Blanes the Councillor for Tourism confirming that this was an important milestone said” We have already achieved its distinction as a place of Historical Memory by the Congress of Deputies at a national level and now we are witnessing another step forward.”

She added “For us it is a very important space, where tourism, freedom and that multicoloured Torremolinos were born in a black and white Spain at the height of Franco’s regime.”

Next year sees the 50th Anniversary of what is referred to as the Great Raid when on 24 June 1971 of that year a huge police raid took place in what had become something of a refuge and meeting plays for local LGBT community with at least 140 more locals and tourists being arrested.

