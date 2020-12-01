Giving4Giving exceeds €180,000 in donations to worthy local causes

Giving4Giving has exceeded €180,000 in donations to worthy local causes.

IN the latest round of cash gifts, the charity presented We Love Albir’s Dino Trubbianelli with a cheque for €1,000 for the Franciscan Refuge for Homeless Men in Gandia.

The money will be used to help out over the Christmas period.

Another €1,000 was handed to Martine Mertens and colleagues on behalf of Alfaz del Pi social services for much-needed food and supplies over the holiday period

Giving4Giving previously donated €1,000 euros to Benidorm Food Bank for less fortunate families.

“Our total donations have reached 181.000 euros and we will continue to donate in December and beyond,” said Gary, President and Founder of Giving4Giving Cancer Charity shops and Warehouse.

“We depend on the generosity of the general community to make donations to Giving4Giving through clothing, shoes, unwanted gifts, small and large items of furniture so we can continue to make these substantial donations.

“Giving4Giving also depends on our army of tremendous volunteers. without these people who donate their time we would not be able to survive we thank you all.”

G4G always needs donations and offer a house, apartment clearance service. To find out more, call Gary on 603 137 697.

