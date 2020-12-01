Four arrested for death of nurse

FOUR people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the death of a nurse who was found in tied up and with signs of violence in her apartment in Girona.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have searched properties in Girona, Lloret de Mar and Rubi, and arrested a married couple and two other men. The victim was the supervisor of the woman who has been arrested, who is 57.

The woman went missing on September 26 and could not be contacted. When her daughter and two co-workers went to her home, which she also used for consultations, they found her dead from a blow to the head and an investigation was launched.

There was no sign of forced entry.

The detainees remain in custody and are due to appear in court tomorrow, Wednesday, December 2.

