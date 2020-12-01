Food Alert Raised for Sugar Free Chocolate Cake

SPAIN has raised a food alert for chocolate cake after it was detected that the cake contains traces of milk that have not been declared on the packaging.

The cake would be considered dangerous for anyone that has a milk intolerance, but other consumers are not considered at risk. The cake has been distributed throughout Spain to supermarket bakery sections. The sugar free chocolate cake is batch 273, with a barcode of 8425849103941. The cake is sold in 250-gram packets and has December 28 as the expiration date.

The alert was raised by Health Authorities in Madrid and the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI) was notified.

