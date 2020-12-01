First Minister Barred From 100 Welsh Pubs Over Alcohol Ban.

More than 100 pubs in Wales have barred the country’s First Minister amid a growing backlash over a lockdown alcohol ban. The West Conwy Pubwatch said Mark Drakeford will not be allowed into their pubs for at least 18 months, and have threatened him with removal by the police if he were to ignore their rule.

Mark Drakeford will be prevented from entering The West Conwy Pubwatch group members’ premises for at least 18 months. It comes after the Welsh Government unveiled new rules for the hospitality industry in a bid to stem the rising tide of coronavirus. They include a ban on alcohol sales in hospitality settings and a 6 pm curfew. The decision has sparked fury from business owners within the industry, and now the pub watch group has taken matters further.

Now West Conwy Pubwatch, which includes most pubs in Conwy town, Llandudno Junction and Deganwy, has condemned the first minister and issued its own 18-month ban. The group argues that Conwy currently has the lowest Covid-19 figures in Wales at 19 cases in 100,000 people.

The letter reads: “All licensees have a legal duty under the Licensing Act of 2003 to ensure that disorderly, argumentative, violent behaviour and antisocial behaviour does not occur on or around their premises and to prevent the occurrence of criminal offences. As a result of your behaviour on November 30, 2020, at the Senedd Cymru, your actions (are deemed as) anti-social behaviour for the damage caused to our members’ premises. The licensees of West Conwy Pubwatch have jointly decided that in order to discharge their duty as referred to above they are exercising their right not to allow you entry to their premises, which are listed on our website at www.westconwypubwatch.co.uk.”



