FIRST Ever Celebrity Winner Of $1m On Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, as TV chef scoops the jackpot prize



David Chang, the celebrity TV chef, on Sunday, November 29, became the first celebrity ever to scoop the huge $1million jackpot, on the US version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and he instantly decided to donate the full amount to the Southern Smoke Foundation, a charity that was set up to help restaurant workers affected by the pandemic.

Show host, Jimmy Kimmel, said, “No celebrity has ever gone for it, they’ve all walked away”, then looked on as Chang, the Momofuku founder, deliberated over the big-money question, “Name the first US president to have electricity in the White House”, with Chang commenting, “This is the most painful, nervous, this is terrifying”, and having to use his ‘Phone a Friend’ lifeline, calling Mina Kimes, the ESPN journalist, who didn’t know the answer, Chang finally went for President Benjamin Harrison, whilst admitting he really did not know the correct answer, but jumped out of his chair as he heard screams acknowledging his historic win.