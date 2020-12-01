THE fake nurse has been jailed by Huntingdon Law Courts after being caught in a nationwide man hunt.

June Weatherman, 56, has a series of crime to her name and has been found guilty of five counts of fraud and nine counts of theft. Weatherman had been targeting elderly patients at Peterborough City Hospital, where she had faked being a nurse in order to gain access to patients and their belongings.

-- Advertisement --



Weatherman had previously been jailed after stealing the bank cards of elderly patient and going on spending sprees. This time Weatherman had stolen the card of Mary Banks, aged 91 and spent around £10,000.

It was only after Mary’s death that the crime came to light as Mary’s son found the bank statements. Weatherman was eventually caught hiding in Essex after a nationwide man hunt was launched and she has been sentenced to twelve years in prison.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fake Nurse Jailed for Twelve Years after Nationwide Man Hunt”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.