The final permission has been granted for the €15 billion construction of Alovera Beach, in Guadalajara, just 50km down the A2 motorway from Madrid, where a 35,000m3 fresh-water inland lake, with 17,000m2 of sand being imported, will make it the largest man-made beach in Europe.

The development, with a capacity of 4,500 users at any one time, will include typical water-park amenities including, water slides, a boating marina, beach bars, an artificial wave pool, man-made islands, and family restaurants, and an estimated 250,000 visitors are expected, with an entrance charge of 10€.

Crystal Lagoons is the firm who won this prestigious contract, a company who constructed the famous lagoon in San Alfonso de Mar, Chile, which at the time went into the Guinness Book Of Records as the world’s largest lagoon, only to break their own record with the building in 2015 of a 30-acre lagoon in Citystars Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Rayet Construcción, are the local company that will handle the works, creating 300 new jobs, with the proposed completion date of 2023.

