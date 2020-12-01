THREE youths under the age of 16 who had escaped from a protection centre in Malaga have been located by police.

-- Advertisement --



The Group specialising in Minors of the Police Unit attached to the Junta de Andalucia at Malaga Provincial Headquarters located the three minors in the Palma-Palmilla area of Malaga.

They had escaped from a protection centre in the Malaga city and the Junta de Andalucia Service for the Protection of Minors had asked the police for help.

Two of them had planned the escape, and they were joined by another on November 20.

They were found by the police in a building, but they attempted to hide and escape from the officers and resisted attempts to return them to the Centre for Protection for Minors, although they were eventually taken back into the care of the centre.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Escaped youths located”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.