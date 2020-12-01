EASYJET CHARGE OVER YOUR HEAD

Are you putting your bags in the overhead locker? Be careful. There may now be a charge for that privilege.

Easyjet now wants to charge flyers up to 24 pounds each to store away their luggage, if you need to keep your bag away up above safely, Easyjet would now like to charge you for that.

Its seen by many as a quick way to make more money from passengers.

The airline admitted from 10 February 2021 it will be halving baggage allowances.

However, customers will be allowed to bring on a bag which must fit under the seat, if it does not they can store it safely above as usual, but at a charge of up to 24 pounds, each way!

This decision by the company comes despite increased business when lockdown ends at Christmas, and the flight bookings soared.

If you decide to pay for and choose your seat and or have extra legroom, you can bring a larger bag and store it above in the overhead lockers charge included.

