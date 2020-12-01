Daughter’s emotional plea for help finding dad who disappeared a week ago

A daughter has made an emotional plea on behalf of her family for help finding her dad who disappeared over a week ago.

ANTHONY Campbell, 59, from the Mapperley area of Nottingham was reported missing by family after failing to turn up for work as a caretaker in Sneinton on Monday, November 23.

Daughter Holly Wilde last saw her Dad for a family meal at her home in Bulwell on Saturday afternoon, November 21. The pair had arranged to meet the following day, but Anthony didn’t turn up.

Holly said: “This is really out of character of him. The whole family is so worried. He didn’t turn up to work…which is just not like him.

“We are now pleading to anyone who may have seen him or has any information of where he is to please contact the police.

“He’s such a loveable character and is really popular, there must be someone who knows something.

“If you are reading this Dad, please get in contact with us, we miss you. We just want to know you’re safe.”

Anthony has been described as 5’9” tall and of a slim build. He has short, dark curly hair after recently having his dreadlocks cut off, a beard and small moustache.

He is likely to be wearing black trousers, black trainers and a thin scarf.

He also has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and he might in possession of a black mountain bike covered in stickers, mostly of clothing and shoe brands.

Police Constable Donna Gettings from the Missing from Home team is leading the search. She said: “The team have worked tirelessly since the report of Anthony going missing earlier this month.

“It was reported he wasn’t feeling himself when he saw Holly and was a little low. This was the last contact she had with him. It’s been longer than a week now, so we are reissuing an appeal to help with our investigation.

“We continue to trace CCTV footage, chasing possible sightings of him and speaking to people close to him to understand the whole picture and why he’s disappeared.”

“If you have any information please call 101, quoting incident number 270 of 23 November 2020.”

