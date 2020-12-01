Court to declare missing woman dead

A COURT in Pontevedra has initiated the procedure to declare Sonia Iglesias, who has been missing since 2010, dead.

This has been done at the request of the 38-year-old woman’s family.

Her partner, Julio Araujo, who reported her missing and was the only person questioned in her disappearance, died in September, aged 62. At the time she went missing, they were separating. The couple had a child together.

Police were unable to gather sufficient evidence against him to charge him in the crime, so the case was provisionally closed.

He was last questioned in February 2018. In January this year, a property in Pontevedra was searched in the investigation, but no evidence was found relating to Sonia’s disappearance.

Sonia contacted the local Association for Abused Women in late 2009 saying that she felt threatened by her partner. She also said that Julio had threatened he would not allow her to leave him.

She had told friends that she had found love with another man, a Venezuelan who she said “understood her”.

He denies any knowledge of her wanting to get a separation from him and claimed that they had had sex just hours before he reported her missing. However, the condom recovered from the bin had his biological evidence, but the outside of it had none of hers. This is just one of several contradictions in the case, but despite their suspicions, the National Police were unable to find anything to convict him. If he did know where his former partner went, he has taken the secret to the grave. Meanwhile, no trace of Sonia has been found.

