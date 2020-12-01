Costa del Sol Councils support Concordia on World Aids Day

TO coincide with World Aids Day, December 1, the Estepona Council has confirmed that it will continue to offer financial support to the Concordia Antisida charity based in San Pedro Alcantara, which is the only charity of its kind between Manilva and Malaga City.

Founded in 1994 by long time resident of Marbella, Princess Marie Louise of Prussia, Concordia offers those who fear that they might be infected the opportunity to be accompanied by health professionals during their hospital transfers and medical appointments. In addition, they offer psychological care to both people with HIV/AIDS and their families.

With a fully trained medical staff, operating out of their offices in San Pedro, they also devote time to visit secondary schools to give informative talks throughout the year to teenagers with the aim of making them aware of the importance of prevention if contemplating sexual relations.

