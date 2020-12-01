China’s Chang’e-5 Moon Mission Probe Touches Down On The Lunar Surface.

After touchdown, the agency said, the lander deployed its solar wings and a directional antenna and began preparing for sample collection, a procedure expected to take about two days. The lander is expected to spend the next couple of days examining its surroundings and gathering up surface materials.

“Congratulations to China on the successful landing of Chang’e 5,” tweeted Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s science director. “This is no easy task. When the samples collected on the moon are returned to Earth, we hope everyone will benefit from being able to study this precious cargo.”