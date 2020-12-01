Catalan Government questions reopening strategy planned for Christmas

THE Catalan Government questions the reopening strategy planned for Christmas as fears of a ‘third-wave’ of the coronavirus grow.

The Regional Minister of the Presidency and spokesperson for the Government, Meritxell Budó, has warned of the risk that COVID contagion “will skyrocket and Christmas [will not] be preserved” asking that residents “to restrict [social activity] as much as a possible”.

Following a meeting with Catalan executives on Tuesday, December 1, Budó has warned that the latest COVID data “could indicate that the trend is beginning to reverse again” referring to the risk of regrowth (EPG), the potential growth index of the pandemic, which had fallen in Catalonia since October 23 but rebounded on Tuesday.

The data shows that once again the number exceeded 200 points, with 201, five more than on Monday, November 30, while the virus propagation speed (Rt) has also grown 6 hundredths, to 0.84.

Meritxell Budó has asked residents to reduce social activity, to stay in the designated municipality and to respect the perimeter confinements.

