CABINET Office Minister Michael Gove denies Covid vaccine passport plans, stating: “I certainly am not planning to issue any vaccine passports and I don’t know anyone else in government who would.”
Rumours and speculation had been circulating since the new Vaccine Minister, Nadhim Zadhawi, mentioned it on Monday, November 30, during an interview with the BBC.
Zadhawi claimed during the interview that people should expect pressure from service providers to “demonstrate to us that you have been vaccinated”, meaning if people wanted to gain access to bars, cinemas, restaurants and sports venues, they could be refused entry if they haven’t been inoculated.
However, Gove’s denial also comes despite Baroness Harding, the NHS Test and Trace boss, recently stating that the app could start being used to check people’s inoculation status, once the vaccine arrived and was being delivered to the population.
"I certainly am not planning to issue any vaccine passports and i don't know anyone else in government who would."@michaelgove tells @kayburley there will not be a #COVID19 vaccine passport.#KayBurley https://t.co/UV70Cs1n0C pic.twitter.com/mVAnfR7ttK
— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 1, 2020
Gove, speaking to Sky News on Tuesday, December 1, accepted that it may prove a significant challenge to get some people to get the vaccine, with a number of people fighting against it as talks heighten about the possibility of it being made mandatory.
He said that rather than imposing restrictions on non-vaccinated individuals, persuading them that it’s in the collective interest of the nation was a better strategy.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove denies Covid vaccine passport plans”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.