CABINET Office Minister Michael Gove denies Covid vaccine passport plans, stating: “I certainly am not planning to issue any vaccine passports and I don’t know anyone else in government who would.”

Rumours and speculation had been circulating since the new Vaccine Minister, Nadhim Zadhawi, mentioned it on Monday, November 30, during an interview with the BBC.

Zadhawi claimed during the interview that people should expect pressure from service providers to “demonstrate to us that you have been vaccinated”, meaning if people wanted to gain access to bars, cinemas, restaurants and sports venues, they could be refused entry if they haven’t been inoculated.