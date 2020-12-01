BROKEN DOWN OR JUST TAKING PHOTOS

It would appear that camera cars have many guises these days.

According to the network ‘social drive’, a broken-down vehicle may have a secret.

The secret being its actually a speed camera car for the DGT.

In this case, the vehicle is seen close to Madrid and was parked with a warning triangle. The bonnet was raised as if to signal that there was a problem with the vehicle. There was no word of a driver involved at the scene, just the vehicle itself.

The network SOCIAL DRIVE has reported it as being a hidden camera car equipped with the necessary technology to record drivers in breach of speed limits.

The road close to Madrid has three lanes of traffic good visibility, and it’s restricted to the national 50kph limit.

Drivers it is reported, can and do go faster on this road, so it begs the question is the car there deliberately.

The App social drive is a public network where three million people share info, all motorists and all mainly in realtime, they have shared this info concerning the very clever use of a supposedly broken down vehicle.

