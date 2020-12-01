THE body of a young man was found mummified after not being discovered for nine months. The man had been troubled over losing benefits payments.

Roy Curtis, aged 28, started to struggle in September 2018. The inquest into his death heard that unless he could attend a fit-to-work hearing he faced losing his benefits. Curtis had been diagnosed with mild autism and being unable to face the fit-to-work assessment emailed friends to tell them he planned to commit suicide.

-- Advertisement --



Curtis then spent time receiving help for his mental health in a specialist centre. During this time, the Doctors helped make sure that his benefits were paid and backdated. Although on leaving the hospital, Curtis was again contacted to say he would have to attend a fit-to-work assessment, or the benefits would again be stopped.

Curtis attended an appointment with his GP to gain a note that would excuse him from the assessment due to his fear of open spaces. This was the last contact that the practice had with Curtis.

The ongoing inquest heard that the landlord of Curtis broke into the apartment nine months later in order to issue an eviction notice. Curtis’s body was found mummified and it appeared that he had committed suicide. The inquest is ongoing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Body Found Mummified After Not Being Discovered for Nine Months”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.