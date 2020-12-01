Be bold, be organised and end things your way.

FUNERALS are mostly sad, dark and depressing but it really doesn´t need to be that way. They can be warm-hearted, wonderful, wacky or just wonderfully weird, personalisation is a great way to turn a funeral into a celebration of life.

Be Bold

One of the most common requests from people who talk about their funeral plans is ‘no black’. While some will just ask for people to wear their favourite colour or their favourite sports team’s kit, many have more specific requests, such as Hawaiian shirts or even multi-coloured wellies. One Glastonbury fan had the wonderful request everyone who attended their funeral wore wellies in honour of a shared love of the festival.

Arrive in style

Unconventional transport is a popular request. Why have a hearse when you can arrive in an old fire engine or an old-fashioned milk float?

What to do with the ashes is a question most people look to have sentimental meaning, people’s ashes being made into jewellery has become a very popular trend, or sometimes they’re put into a firework to ‘go off with a bang!’

Here’s a top 10 funeral requests

Arrive in a Fire Engine Have ashes in a firework Star Wars theme with a Darth Vader funeral director Lead the congregation with the conga Pets at the funeral Being buried with a whistle (in case of waking up) Plants and vegetables instead of flowers Motorbike procession Be buried with letters from the family Have ashes made into jewellery

Make it personal

Most of us don’t like talking about death, and it is a conversation we’ll avoid, often until it’s too late. But, if you want a funeral personal to you, now is the time to make your plans.

