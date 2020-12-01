BBC Viewers Blast Christmas Day TV Schedule ‘Worst EVER’

BBC Viewers Blast TV Schedule Worst EVER’ Over Repeats And Children’s Film Line-Up.

-- Advertisement --



BBC viewers have blasted the broadcaster for its ’embarrassing’ festive offerings over the Christmas period. One telly fan even went as far as to say “it’s the worst scheduling I’ve ever seen,” as they gave their take on the shows being aired on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Another fan beguiled the Beeb over the lack of action film programming as the schedule includes plenty of shows for the kids, including all three Kung Fu Panda films back-to-back on December 24, followed by Disney’s Moana, Cars 3, Paddington 2 and everyone’s favourite scarecrow, Worzel Gummage.

There’s a sole Christmas 2020 soap offering in the form of EastEnders while Gavin and Stacey’s long-awaited Christmas special, which delighted fans with its comeback last year, is repeated. On the big day itself, angry BBC license fee payers are treated to two instalments of the Gruffalo, as well as a traditional Christmas Day service and the Queen’s Speech.

Then follows Christmas specials for Strictly Come Dancing, Call The Midwife, Blankety Blank and Mrs Browns Boys, while EastEnders again features. This prompted one disappointed user to quip: “Jesus Christ as if we haven’t suffered enough this year.” Another wrote a lengthy message which read: “Worst Christmas TV scheduling I have ever seen.”

For Animal Lovers

For animal lovers, there will be an opportunity to see into the lives of meerkats in a brand new Sir David Attenborough narrated one-off programme, Meerkat: A Dynasties Special; in Penguins: Meet the Family, all 18 species will have their own one hour programme, narrated by Liz Bonnin; and Ben Fogle and Kate Humble will be making sure the residents of Animal Park are ready for Christmas.

Graham Norton

Graham Norton will gather a spectacular line up of guests for his end of year show; the panellists from Have I Got News For You will celebrate 30 years alongside some of the guests from the past three decades, and there will be more lies to sift from the truth in Would I Lie To You?

Christmas will be good for cookery fans…

Throughout December, Saturday Kitchen will be full of top tips and recommendations for Christmas meals and drinks from some of our favourite chefs; and the nation’s beloved home cook will be joined by three famous faces to help some hapless non-cooks in Mary Berry Saves Christmas. And Masterchef has whipped up two specials for the viewers’ delight – one featuring past professional chefs, and one with previous celebrity contestants. And Charlie Ross will show some of the ‘best buys’ from the teams of Christmases past in Bargain Hunt.

I can’t wait!

Christmas begins on BBC Two with Ellie Harrison and Angellica Bell exploring the local customs, culture and traditions of advent across the country in A Very Country Christmas. Later in the month, a solo chorister sings Once In Royal David’s City, in the candlelit chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, as the well-loved celebration of the Christmas story begins once more in Carols from Kings…….Sorry, I nodded off there, ok, and if you are Dance lovers then you are in for a treat as BBC Two shows a special recording of Matthew Bourne’s Olivier award-winning adaptation of the legendary 1948 film, The Red Shoes.

Of course, it is worth remembering that filming was cancelled on most shows this year due to the coronavirus, but with the Beeb’s extensive archive library surely they could have come up with something better- we can only hope the other broadcasters take heed and surprise us…

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BBC Viewers Blast TV Schedule Worst EVER’ OVER Repeats And Children’s Film Line-Up”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.