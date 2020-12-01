AUSTRALIA’s Fraser Island, one of its most popular tourist locations, is scorched by bushfire as firefighters battle to contain the blaze after several weeks.

Fraser Island is one of the latest locations in Australia to be hit by a bushfire. The Island, off the coast of Queensland is set to experience further high temperatures and this may cause more problems for the firefighters and feed the bushfire. Australia in the south-east is in the middle of a heatwave.

-- Advertisement --



Friday saw the island begin evacuating guests and travel onto the island was halted for safety reasons. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have commented that saltwater is being dropped from aircraft onto the island to help combat the blaze and that over 30 crews were working to control the bushfire on the island.

Over 24 million hectares were hit by fires in the 2019-20 bushfire season and around 3 billion animals lost their homes. The devastation did not stop with the animals and 33 people died and thousands of homes were lost too.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Australia’s Fraser Island is Scorched by Ongoing Bushfire”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.