360 MILLION FOR ‘NEW’ MALAGA CENTRE .

An ambitious and expensive plan has been unveiled to transform the Malaga city centre.

The costly and unique plan will focus on the centre of Malaga, completely remodelling the bus station, the marina square and constructing two huge new subterranean car parks in calle media and close to the port.

Still of course in its modelling infancy, the ambitious plan was pushed heavily in last years 2019 municipal campaign by Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre.

In addition to work above its proposed two new traffic tunnels will be constructed to ease the city’s congestion and allow for more pedestrianised areas.

The mayor Francisco de la Torre will at least lay the foundations of this mandate contracted initially with the Malaga Transport Company.

If the project and indeed the vision of the mayor Francisco de la Torre should become be a reality, completed construction will be in around 5 to 8 years.

