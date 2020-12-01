£100k ‘Get Fishing Fund’ announced to encourage more people to fish

THE UK Environment Agency and Angling Trust have announced on Tuesday, December 1, a £100k (€111k) ‘Get Fishing Fund’ to encourage more people to fish for the first time or get back into angling after a break from the sport.

Funded from rod licence sales, grants of up to £500 (€557) to benefit small-scale projects and up to £5,000 (€5,570) for larger projects will be available.

The funding will help the delivery of future angling participation events, including any additional equipment needed to ensure fisheries are following Covid-19 safety guidelines, PPE and signage.

It can also cover the costs of fishing equipment, terminal tackle and bait, as well as event resources including promotional material, gazebos and basic storage facilities.

The easing of lockdown restrictions in May 2020 led to a huge increase in popularity for angling as people sought the wellbeing benefits the sport can offer.

The new buzz around fishing looks set to continue, with latest rod licence sales currently showing more than 900,000 people have bought or renewed their fishing licence since April this year, with 100,000 new anglers taking up the sport.

This additional income has allowed the Environment Agency to offer increased investment to support projects that will run safe angling participation events throughout 2021.

