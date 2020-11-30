‘You Could Be in ICU By Christmas’ warns Biden advisor

‘YOU could be in ICU by Christmas’ warns Biden’s Covid advisor after Thanksgiving family celebrations

Biden’s Covid advisor, Dr Celine Gounder, has issued a stark warning that those who spent Thanksgiving with family ‘will be in ICUs over Christmas and New Year. The admonition comes after the TSA reported that more than 1.07million people travelled by air the day before Thanksgiving, despite government warnings.

Gounder told CBS News: “We fully expect that in about a week or two after Thanksgiving we will see an increase in cases first.

“Then, about a week or two later, you’ll start to see an increase in hospitalizations, and then another week or two after that you’ll start to see deaths.

“Unfortunately, that means that many people who celebrated with family, with friends over Thanksgiving will find themselves in the hospital, in ICUs over Christmas and New Years.”

Hospitalisations in the United States due to coronavirus reached a record high of 93,238 on Sunday, November 29.

