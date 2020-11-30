Woman Shot Husband Then Stabbed Herself to Fake Self-Defence

A WOMAN shot her husband then stabbed herself in order to fake self-defence in Alabama.

Linda Doyle, aged 66, reported her husband James Foley, aged 71 for domestic abuse in the past. On July 30, 2019, James died after being shot and Doyle claimed that it was self-defence. Doyle had suffered multiple stab wounds, both to the stomach and the vagina.

On the evening of James’ death, Doyle rang 911 saying the pair had fought. Police arrived to find the pair in a heap at their home, and James was shortly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Doyle originally claimed that James had stabbed her, and that she had acted in self-defence.

However, the court heard that Doyle’s stab wounds were self-inflicted and that she had intended to murder James. Patrick Doggett, Assistant District Attorney said, “Based on the evidence that has been recovered at this time, we don’t believe that Mr. Doyle inflicted those.”

Doyle has been sent to jail charged with murder and is currently on a £75,000 bond.

