Who will get the vaccine and when?

WHILE concerns are being risen on social media following crowds gathering to see the Christmas lights, the government has released further information about who will get the Covid-19 vaccine and when.

Amid fears of there being a critical third wave of the coronavirus in Spain, following the lights, Black Friday shopping, the December bank holiday and then Christmas and New Year’s gatherings, the first mass vaccinations are due to take place coinciding with what could be the peak of it.

The vaccination plan, as released by the Ministry of Health on Twitter, is as follows:

Phase 1 – January to March (2.5 million people)

Residents in care homes

Healthcare workers

Non-institutionalised people requiring care

Phase 2 – March to beginning of June (order not yet known, but attending to the risk of them getting ill or dying with Covid based on whether they are exposed to it, the social and economic impact, and the risk of transmitting it)

People aged over 64

People with conditions which put them at risk

People who live or work in closed communities

People in vulnerable groups of the population due to their social and economic situation

People with essential jobs

Teachers

Children

Teenagers and youths

Adults

People living in areas where there are outbreaks

Pregnant and lactating women

People who are seropositive to SARS-CoV-2

Phase 3 – Summer

As more vaccines are available, more groups will be added, the Ministry of Health has said, and more information will be given in due course about who will be in the next group to get the vaccine and when.

At the moment, the plan is for vaccination to be voluntary, although the government has mentioned that other measures could be put in place.

