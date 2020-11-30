Who will get the vaccine and when?

WHILE concerns are being risen on social media following crowds gathering to see the Christmas lights, the government has released further information about who will get the Covid-19 vaccine and when.
Amid fears of there being a critical third wave of the coronavirus in Spain, following the lights, Black Friday shopping, the December bank holiday and then Christmas and New Year’s gatherings, the first mass vaccinations are due to take place coinciding with what could be the peak of it.
The vaccination plan, as released by the Ministry of Health on Twitter, is as follows:
Phase 1 – January to March (2.5 million people)
Residents in care homes
Healthcare workers
Non-institutionalised people requiring care
Phase 2 – March to beginning of June (order not yet known, but attending to the risk of them getting ill or dying with Covid based on whether they are exposed to it, the social and economic impact, and the risk of transmitting it)
People aged over 64
People with conditions which put them at risk
People who live or work in closed communities
People in vulnerable groups of the population due to their social and economic situation
People with essential jobs
Teachers
Children
Teenagers and youths
Adults
People living in areas where there are outbreaks
Pregnant and lactating women
People who are seropositive to SARS-CoV-2
Phase 3 – Summer
As more vaccines are available, more groups will be added, the Ministry of Health has said, and more information will be given in due course about who will be in the next group to get the vaccine and when.
At the moment, the plan is for vaccination to be voluntary, although the government has mentioned that other measures could be put in place.
