WHO advises avoiding meetings with different families at Christmas and not going to “crowded” shopping centres, in an announcement that will cause confusion in countries set to do the opposite.

The director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has recommended that the world’s population avoid meetings with different families during the Christmas holidays, as well as go to “crowded” shopping centres.

At a press conference on Monday, November 30, Tedros stressed that for the first time last week the cases of coronavirus contagion fell since September, especially thanks to the decrease in the transmission of the virus in Europe.

However, the director-general of the WHO has warned that this reduction in infection rates can be lost “quickly”, especially if one takes into account that many countries will soon celebrate the Christmas holidays.

