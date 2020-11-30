Volunteers needed for free cruise

ROYAL CARIBBEAN is looking for volunteers to take a free cruise to the Bahamas.

Most of the travel sector has been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and especially cruise ships, so American company Royal Caribbean has found an original way to revive business and prove that cruises are safe.

The company is looking for volunteers to take a free cruise and has already received more than 100,000 applications.

Cruise ships are required to take simulation trips before they launch new cruises for sale. They are the same as the real trips, and currently even have coronavirus infection drills on board, but now Royal Caribbean wants to make them even more realistic by inviting passengers.

The requirements for the volunteers who are needed to go on the free cruise are: being over 18 and not having any disease that could be a risk factor if coronavirus was contracted.

It is believed the cruise will part from Florida bound for CocoCay Island in the Bahamas, owned by the company.

