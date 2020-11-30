VIDEO: Police find greenhouse rammed with marijuana plants along with firearms

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
VIDEO: Police find greenhouse rammed with marijuana plants along with firearms
CREDIT: Policia Nacional

Police discovered a greenhouse rammed with marijuana plants along with firearms at a rural property in Colmenar.

IN addition to a crop of 419 plants, National Police seized three firearms, ammunition, €3,720, 335 grams of marijuana buds, transformers, halogen lamps, fans, filters-carbon turbines, and air conditioners.

-- Advertisement --

Four people, two men and two women, were arrested for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking and fraudulent use of electricity.

According to police sources, the property is located in the middle of a plot of about 6,000 square meters, fenced around its perimeter and guarded by two large dogs.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police find greenhouse rammed with marijuana plants along with firearm ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleBreaking News – Pubs In Wales Banned From Selling Alcohol
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here