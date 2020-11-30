VIDEO: Police find greenhouse rammed with marijuana plants along with firearms

Police discovered a greenhouse rammed with marijuana plants along with firearms at a rural property in Colmenar.



IN addition to a crop of 419 plants, National Police seized three firearms, ammunition, €3,720, 335 grams of marijuana buds, transformers, halogen lamps, fans, filters-carbon turbines, and air conditioners.

-- Advertisement --



Four people, two men and two women, were arrested for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking and fraudulent use of electricity.

According to police sources, the property is located in the middle of a plot of about 6,000 square meters, fenced around its perimeter and guarded by two large dogs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police find greenhouse rammed with marijuana plants along with firearm ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.