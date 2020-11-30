UK PLANS to Dismantle EU Commons Agricultural Policy Once Free From Brussels Rules.

The UK is set to shame the EU for promoting environmentally unfriendly farming, as the UK outlines plans to radically overhaul agriculture subsidies after the Brexit transition period ends. Environment Secretary George Eustice has outlined sweeping reforms to the agricultural sector, as the Government sets its sights on leading the world in farming.

Mr Eustice has said he wants to end the bureaucratic “prescriptive, top-down rules” of the EU and revolutionise the sector. Under the new rules, the current £2.4billion subsidies will be scrapped and replaced with a system that rewards environmentally friendly farming. Producers will be incentivised to improve animal welfare and redirect unproductive land towards helping the environment by creating new habitats.

However, it will take a few years before Britain’s new approach is completely ready to be put in action. The 10 year anniversary of the EU referendum is set to pass before the changes are fully adopted in 2027.

There’s no doubt that agricultural support levels are lower than they were three decades ago. Last year, the EU spent over 37 per cent of its budget on agriculture, although the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework could reduce this to between 28 and 31 per cent of the total between 2021 and 2027. At over 50 billion euros a year, this is around three times the EU’s aid budget, and many times each of migration and environment and climate action, where annual spend is under a billion.

