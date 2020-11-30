Tourist Driver Arrested for Reckless Homicide after Cyclists Die

THE tourist driver has been arrested for reckless homicide after two cyclists die in Barcelona, and one more is left in a critical condition.

The horrific incident occurred on Sunday on the C-1413a at km 5 near El Papiol in Barcelona. A call was received by the Mossos d’Esquadra at just before 12:00 am on Sunday. It is thought that the driver entered the opposite carriage way and collided with the three cyclists.

Five Catalan police patrols and five Medical Emergency System units attended the scene. Unfortunately, two of the cyclists died and the third was transferred to hospital suffering serious injuries and is in critical condition. The tourist driver has been arrested for reckless homicide.

