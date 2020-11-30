TOURISM AWARENESS CAMPAIGN LAUNCHES

The president of the Malaga Provincial Council and Costa Del Sol Tourism Francisco Salado has just launched an awareness campaign for tourism in the province.

This campaign focuses on being aware of our actions when we live here, as residents, how do we portray ourselves to prospective and returning tourists. How do the actions of the people that live here effect tourism in general?

“The people of Malaga are their own ambassadors,” he remarked as the campaign is launched to make us all aware of how individuals can influence tourism trade.

If tourism on the Costa del sol were a company, it would be the largest company in the Andalucia. Certainly in the top ten of all companies in the autonomous regions of Spain itself, the president exclaimed.

We must take care of our image, and that responsibility falls to every single person.

COVID -19 has meant the worst year for tourism ever in the province. Yet, we had actions reported nationally and internationally depicting our region as irresponsible, Mr Salado spoke of the DJ who spat alcohol over a crowd and the numerous large parties some with over 300 people. This was not good for business and projected a negative view of the province, costing nearly a million euros in lost trade.

His statement as this awareness campaign is launched, centres on being more responsible, being more aware of our actions and how they affect tourism directly and most importantly how we are in fact, in charge of our own destiny concerning the success of the region.

Tourism is the Costa Del Sol’s biggest business, post covid, and we need to project and protect it, all of us.

This was the clear message coming from the campaign, and it was accompanied by a powerful video promoted by Malaga Provincial Council.

