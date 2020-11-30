TORREVIEJA town hall took up to three months to pay suppliers during the third quarter of this year.

Pablo Samper, spokesman for the Suena Torrevieja part, pointed out during the last plenary council meeting that despite the long interval, the municipality’s finances are healthy, with more than €100 million in bank deposits.

-- Advertisement --



Finance councillor Domingo Paredes explained that the town hall had to take on numerous payments arising from the Covid pandemic and said that the switch to the online administration system was partly responsible.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Torrevieja town hall is slow to pay.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.