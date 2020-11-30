Toledo drug ring dismantled thanks to residents collaboration

A POLICIA Nacional-led operation in El Casar de Escalona, Toledo led to a marijuana drug ring being dismantled thanks to residents collaboration.

Policia Nacional has arrested two people and seized 2,065 marijuana plants from two indoor drug plantations, along with, an electric pistol and a sawn-off shotgun.

The investigation began in mid-October when, thanks to residents collaboration, the officers learned of an increase in drug plantations within the town and following surveillance, focused their investigation on two homes in which indoor drug cultivation was being carried out.

The houses were both illegally connected to the public electricity grid which was being used to supply power to the drug cultivation and once officers located them, they managed to stop the connection before raiding the property.

The operation uncovered 23 receipts linked to money being sent to Colombia showing that part of the money obtained from the illicit activity was being sent to the South American country, meaning it is now possible to determine the shipment of at least €6,284 in the space of ten months.

