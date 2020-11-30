Toddler Tortured By Babysitter

TODDLER tortured to death by babysitter

15-month-old Meka Marie Carrillo, who had been horribly abused by a babysitter trusted to care for her, died when her life support was turned off on Tuesday, November 24 in North Dakota, according to the tot’s family.

Meka’s aunt, Amanda Carrillo, set up and GoFundMe page for the toddler’s family and wrote:

“She had been horribly abused, burned with chemicals, given alcohol, battered, and raped multiple ways,” Carrillo wrote.

“There are even more horrific details to the torture and murder that I don’t want the world to have to suffer knowing but my family and I keep replaying in our heads.”

Local police have said that no-one has yet been arrested for the alleged crime, as they are waiting for toxicology and autopsy reports to determine if a crime has been committed.

