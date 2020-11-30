TRADITIONALLY the Three Kings Parade in Palma is a fantastic event for all of the family, with huge floats and sweets galore but January 5, 2021 is going to be quite different due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Palma Council has announced that whilst it will still take place, there will be no crowds allowed on the streets and it will be broadcast on the IB3 television channel.

The route itself is not yet confirmed nor the way in which it will be policed to ensure that no crowds gather with all being revealed nearer the time.

There will be some events which the public can attend, such as the arrival of the Pages although that and the numerous nativity scenes sited around the City will be subject to strict social distancing.

There are some 80 events taking place from now until January 15, many aimed at children, although there are a number of classical music concerts as well as Christmas markets and to see exactly what is happening and when, visit https://nadal2020palma.cat.

