AN AVLO train, Renfe’s low-cost version of Renfe’s high speed AVE, had a trial run in the Vega Baja recently.

The train was trying out the track between Elche and Murcia but although tests began at the end of last year the coronavirus crisis has held up the Ministry of Public Work’s intentions of inaugurating the link this year.

-- Advertisement --



Strong opposition from Murcia residents held up work by obliging the Ministry to modify the route and lay part of the track underground.

Early on there was also organised hostility in the Vega Baja to the original – and now discarded – AVE route which would have bisected the zone from north to south.

The AVLO was seen crossing the Cox agricultural area and approaching the two-kilometre tunnel through the Sierra de Callosa, one of the project’s most spectacular structures.

The section between San Isidro and Orihuela alone has cost €182 million and as well as the tunnel includes two viaducts and the new Callosa-Cox station for cercanias local trains.

In fact, Vega Baja residents are less anxious about seeing the AVE up and running than enjoying a modernised cercanias service, which will be more-used by the local population.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Test run on the Vega Baja’s AVE track.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.