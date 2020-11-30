Teenager, 16, arrested in connection with three sexual assaults

Tara Rippin
Teenager, 16, arrested in connection with three sexual assaults
A teenager, 16, has been arrested in connection with three separate sexual assaults in East Acton, London.

THE young suspect was arrested at 12:50am on Monday, November 30, and was taken into custody at an east London police station.

-- Advertisement --

The arrest follows an investigation into three separate allegations of sexual assault in which a male is alleged to have approached three women and made sexual remarks before touching them inappropriately.

All the incidents are alleged to have happened on Sunday, November 22, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Old Oak Common Lane, East Acton.


