Succulent Christmas tree takes the internet by storm

PEOPLE are seemingly obsessed with non-traditional Christmas trees this year, and succulent trees have proved to be no exception.

A mum has posted a photograph of her brand new succulent tree online, and people are shocked by how effective it is.

‘Make a succulent Christmas tree they said,’ the mum posted with her photos.

‘It will be fun they said! A whole weekend later…’

The incredible tree is made from succulents planted on the outside of a cone-shaped garden bed.

‘Still pretty happy with the end result, won’t be doing that again anytime soon though!’ she said.

Her warning about the timely process appeared to be ignored because of the beautiful effect.

‘I can’t believe how beautiful this is,’ one mum said.

Absolutely love it, I hope it’s not too hard, I’m planning on doing them next year as Christmas presents,’ one woman said.

I just made a succulent wreath… so time-consuming but worth it. You have inspired me to make a tree now… ‘Tis the season,’ said another.

