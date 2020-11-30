Starving Toddlers Found Naked in A Locked Room

TWO starving toddlers were found naked and in a locked room after Mum allegedly left them there.

Mother of the two young boys Marcisha Ortiz, aged 27, is facing several charges including drugs possession and endangering her children. Allegedly Ortiz, left the two starving toddlers without water or food and in a room full of rubbish with only a soiled mattress.

The poor young boys’ situation was reported to police in Toronto, Ohio after one of the boys was spotted precariously hanging out of a window by a neighbour. Police arrived to find the boys nearly naked in a filthy room with hundreds of flies. The boys had no means of escape as the doors had been tied shut.

Derrick Piatt, Sergeant for the Toronto Police had to climb in the window to rescue the boys, aged 2 and 3 years. He said the apartment was “probably one of the worst houses I’ve even been in.” The boys had been left there apparently for days.

