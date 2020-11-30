SPEND MORE THAN A PENNY

The inner workings of the brilliantly designed space loos have been revealed, and they make expensive reading.

The loos in space capsules and stations cost a pretty penny, and expel the ‘business’ into the atmosphere to be ‘burned up and away’ so to speak, but do they really cost that much?

The cost of a loo in space from design manufacture and install can be as high as 14 million dollars, and the reason is the complex series of pipes, vacuums, safety features, auto recycling and more, so they really are a complex item.

The Americans actually bought a Russian designed one at 14 million and have now designed their own for 19 million, and this one ‘sits’ in the ISS (international space station ).

There is a new design for 2020 which accommodates ladies better and is said to be made of titanium, and it will be earmarked to travel in the Orion capsules if successful in completing trials.

Either way, you look at it, they are the most expensive way to spend a penny ever, the nearest rival being the ‘Hang Fung ‘ toilet which is made of solid gold and is a snip at 5 million hong kong dollars.

