South Korea confirms over 400 COVID cases for the second day in a row

SOUTH Korea confirms over 400 new COVID cases for the second day in a row and warns of the “biggest crisis”.

South Korea has confirmed more than 400 new cases of covid-19 for the second day in a row, while health authorities have warned that the country is preparing for the “biggest crisis” in the winter season.

South Korean health authorities have reported 438 infections in the last 24 hours, which have raised the number of infections to 34,201 people in the Asian country, according to data provided by the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention (KDCA).

Deaths as a result of the virus in South Korea are currently registered at 526, according to records.

