Social media lit up over Christmas lights

THE Christmas lights are on across Spain, but social media has been lit up with outrage over the crowds that gathered to see them in cities such as Madrid and Malaga.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and requests from the authorities not to gather in crowds, images from both cities show crowded streets with hundreds of people, none of whom were social distancing.

In Madrid, the Puerta del Sol and Callao area was packed with people on Saturday, November 28, from dusk, prepared to see the lights come on. In Calle Larios, Malaga, similar scenes were observed. Coinciding also with Black Friday, many people packed into stores and shopping centres before the early closing time.

Malaga City Hall’s plan to keep the official light-up time a secret, did little good, as people gathered in the area anyway.

The City Hall didn’t give an official statement regarding the events, but the Councillor for Festivities, Teresa Porras, said on Cadena Set that there had not been any crowds. She admitted to there being “more people than on a normal day” but “nothing like the crowds of previous years”.

Many people took to Twitter to post photos of the crowds and express their shock and discontent.

