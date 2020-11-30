Snoop Dogg steals the show with his commentary during Mike Tyson fight

SNOOP Dogg won the crowd over with his commentary Saturday, November 28, during the highly-awaited Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr exhibition boxing match in Los Angeles.

The legendary rapper earned points for his descriptions of Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, during their eight-round fight at the Staples Center that ended in a draw.

‘This s*** like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue,’ Snoop told viewers of the pay-per-view event.

Snoop, openly rooted for Jones during the fight which was a far cry from the fight anyone expected.

He also added entertainment to the undercard fight between former NBA player Nate Robinson, 36, and YouTube star Jake Paul, 23, that ended with a short but sweet second-round knockout by Paul.

Snoop’s commentary was widely praised on social media,

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith, 53, took to Twitter to support the hiphop star –

‘Are y’all listening to my man @SnoopDogg call this fight. I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I’m loving this. Snoop’s the most entertaining part of this fight. He’s doing fantastic’.

