Segura reed-clearing concerns

ENVIRONMENTALISTS and political parties questioned the need for clearing all reeds from the banks of the River Segura.

This does not necessarily improve the Segura’s drainage capacity in the event of a flood, they said, as the native carrizo flattens and does not impede the flow of the water.

The main problem, the Cambiemos en Orihuela party argued, are plastics and other refuse, much of which come upriver from Murcia.

Using heavy machinery also removes both the carrizo as well as invasive species while mass removal also destroys the habitat of wildlife and wildfowl, the party pointed out.

