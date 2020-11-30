SCHOOLS in Wales could close a week early to limit the spread of Covid

Children throughout the country are jumping for joy as the government is in talks with schools to consider closing up a week early for the Christmas break to limit the chances of coronavirus spreading ahead of the easing of restrictions for the festive season.

The discussions come after calls from unions across the UK to end face-to-face teaching for the year on December 11, one week earlier than the planned date of December 18, reports Wales Online.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: “We have had regular dialogue with local authorities and unions throughout the pandemic and these discussions continue.

“Our priority remains ensuring that all children and young people’s education continues with as little disruption as possible.”

If the school year does end early, the plan is for children to have online classes in their homes until the end of term.

